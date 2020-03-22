E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

PUBLISHED: 17:34 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 22 March 2020

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

More than 665 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours.

In the government’s regular afternoon announcement on Sunday, March 22, 5,683 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus – up from 5,018 cases from Friday.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the country.

Now 281 of those who have tested positive have since died - 48 in the last 24 hours.

MORE: Join our Suffolk Coronavirus Updates group on Facebook for the latest updates

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although are expected later in the day.

As of yesterday, March 21, 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Suffolk and a further 45 in Essex.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased from 128 to 221.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

MORE: Meet the heroes supporting other in their communities during this crisis

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

Colchester Zoo temporarily closes due to coronavirus and says future is uncertain

The zoo will not be open to customers from March 23, with the zoo saying the future looks uncertain Picture: ARCHANT

Driver dies after crash between Alfa Romeo and lorry on A12 near Copdock

Police closed off part of the A12 near Capel St Mary while emergency services work at the scene Picture: Charlotte Bond

McCarthy:- ‘It might not have been pretty but blast me, look at us now!’

Mick McCarthy on his final night as Ipswich Town manager (left) and the day of his unveiling in November 2012.

Country parks in Essex closing to visitors until further notice

Cudmore Grove Country Park, in East Mersea, is one of several parks closed until further notice Picture: VISIT ESSEX
Drive 24