Number of coronavirus cases in UK rises by 665

The latest coronavirus case figures have been released by the Department of Health and Social Care Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/PA Wire

More than 665 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours.

In the government’s regular afternoon announcement on Sunday, March 22, 5,683 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus – up from 5,018 cases from Friday.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the country.

Now 281 of those who have tested positive have since died - 48 in the last 24 hours.

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although are expected later in the day.

As of yesterday, March 21, 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Suffolk and a further 45 in Essex.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased from 128 to 221.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

