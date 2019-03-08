E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor's surgery in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:29 17 September 2019

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Monkey Business - Fotolia

Find out how patients rate your doctor's surgery for booking an appointment and its overall experience by checking how well it performed in our searchable table.

Despite shortages the surgeries across Suffolk have been rated highly in the 2019 GP Patient Survey for patient satisfaction. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

The annual GP Patient Survey which was released by NHS England this summer shows that doctor's surgeries in Suffolk are performing better than the national average.

Whether it's having 'helpful' receptionists or doctors who listen, patients can have a very different experience at their local practice.

The huge online poll involves more than a million people every year, and despite pressures on staff this year's survey has revealed an overall patient satisfaction with the county's GP practices.

You can use our searchable tools to find out how well your surgery did - and also how well Suffolk performed in comparison to the rest of the country.

The data has been crunched to show three key areas; overall satisfaction of the GP practice, the appointment making experience and the length of time they have to wait at the surgery to be seen for their appointment.

How did Suffolk patients rate its surgeries?

Patients were asked to rate their experiences of using their GP practice including how easy it was to contact the surgery, the helpfulness of receptionists, satisfaction with the type of appointment and recognition of mental health needs.

The results are based on 2,971 completed questionnaires for the West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) area and 4,956 for the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG.

Patients in both west and east Suffolk ranked their overall experience of their GP surgery as very good/good with an average of 86% in both CCGs.

This places Suffolk higher than the national average of 83%.

The top 12 Suffolk surgeries in full - based on overall satisfaction

Glemsford Surgery - 99%

Fressingfield Medical Centre - 98%

Little St John Street Surgery - 98%

Hadleigh Boxford Group Practice - 97%

Mendlesham Health Centre - 97%

Stanton - 96%

The Guildhall and Barrow Surgery - 95%

Wickhambrook Surgery - 95%

The Peninsula Practice - 95%

The Holbrook and Shotley Practice - 95%

Howard House Surgery - 95%

Bildeston Health Centre -95%

Dr Mark Shenton, a GP in Stowmarket and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG, said: "Despite the continued pressures being faced by GP practices it is really pleasing that Suffolk's primary care services are still delivering a good service and exceeding the national average on levels of patient satisfaction.

"This survey isn't just about patient satisfaction with their doctor, and healthcare staff including receptionists and nurses are all rated highly for the care and support they provide. I would like to thank staff for all the great work they do."

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and Chairman of NHS West Suffolk CCG, said: "While we should be rightly proud of these results it is important to stress the difficulties faced by primary care in meeting the rising demand for services and the very real issues in the recruitment of staff.

"We certainly want to retain this high level of satisfaction and to help achieve that I would ask everyone to consider the other health care options available, such as advice from their local pharmacy or self-caring at home.

"We are all likely to need to see a primary care health professional at some point in our lives, but my making the right choice in where to go for help and advice will help your GP practice best meet people's needs."

Read more: Doctor shortage crisis 'deepening' as surgeries fail to attract young GPs

