GP surgery in special measures closes due to staff shortages

A GP surgery in Haverhill which is currently in special measures has been temporarily closed and will remain shut for the "foreseeable future" due to staff shortages.

The Camps Road branch of Clements and Christmas Maltings Practice in the town locked its doors this morning, and patients with appointments will be contacted and asked to attend either the Clements branch in Greenfield Way or the Kedington branch instead.

The community oncology, paediatric and ultrasound clinics will continue to be run as normal from the Camps Road branch and patients can access appointments with these clinics by using the front door of the neighbouring Haverhill Family Practice.

In March, the overall service which runs the Camps Road surgery, along with the Clements and Kedington branches, was placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Out of date medicines and poor feedback from patients about booking appointments were among concerns listed by CQC inspectors who visited in January.

The Suffolk GP Federation, which runs the surgeries, said it was "improving the service as fast as we can".

Lois Wreathall, head of primary care for the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The Camps Road branch has had to close temporarily due to staffing issues.

"The main access door was locked on Friday morning and the branch will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"Patients registered at Camps Road will still be able to make appointments but will have to travel to the Clements or Kedington branches in the meantime.

"The community clinics run from the site by teams from West Suffolk and Addenbrooke's hospitals will continue as normal from the site."

From June 3, the Kedington branch will be running nurse appointments from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6.30pm from Monday to Thursday.

Both the Kedington and Clements branches of the practice will remain open as normal.