Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GP surgery in special measures closes due to staff shortages

17 May, 2019 - 16:05
The Camps Road branch of Clements and Christmas Maltings Practice has been temporarily closed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Camps Road branch of Clements and Christmas Maltings Practice has been temporarily closed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A GP surgery in Haverhill which is currently in special measures has been temporarily closed and will remain shut for the "foreseeable future" due to staff shortages.

The Camps Road branch of Clements and Christmas Maltings Practice in the town locked its doors this morning, and patients with appointments will be contacted and asked to attend either the Clements branch in Greenfield Way or the Kedington branch instead.

The community oncology, paediatric and ultrasound clinics will continue to be run as normal from the Camps Road branch and patients can access appointments with these clinics by using the front door of the neighbouring Haverhill Family Practice.

In March, the overall service which runs the Camps Road surgery, along with the Clements and Kedington branches, was placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Out of date medicines and poor feedback from patients about booking appointments were among concerns listed by CQC inspectors who visited in January.

You may also want to watch:

The Suffolk GP Federation, which runs the surgeries, said it was "improving the service as fast as we can".

MORE: Three GP surgeries in special measures after out of date medicine found

Lois Wreathall, head of primary care for the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The Camps Road branch has had to close temporarily due to staffing issues.

"The main access door was locked on Friday morning and the branch will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

"Patients registered at Camps Road will still be able to make appointments but will have to travel to the Clements or Kedington branches in the meantime.

"The community clinics run from the site by teams from West Suffolk and Addenbrooke's hospitals will continue as normal from the site."

From June 3, the Kedington branch will be running nurse appointments from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6.30pm from Monday to Thursday.

Both the Kedington and Clements branches of the practice will remain open as normal.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed after being caught with knife following restaurant disturbance

Colchester High Street Picture: ARCHANT

Burglar used metal pole to smash into jewellers

Gorgeous Jewels in Felixstowe. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk asparagus grower’s recruitment headaches as harvest gets under way

Bruce Kerr of Kerr Farm near Woodbridge with this year's asparagus harvest Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bury St Edmunds garden living spaces manufacturer collapses with loss of 39 jobs

Charlie Dalton from Zedbox with MP Jo Churchill at the launch of Zedbox's new R&D centre Picture: CHERRY BEESLEY/SIMPLY C PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists