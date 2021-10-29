Grab The Jab - Our campaign to get Suffolk vaccinated and protected for the winter

Published: 6:00 AM October 29, 2021

Grab The Jab - EADT and the Ipswich Star's new campaign aims to encourage people to get their booster jab, second dose or even first dose to help protect Suffolk throughout the winter. - Credit: Archant/SCC/Denise Bradley

The EADT and Ipswich Star are today launching a campaign to encourage people to 'Grab The Jab' to help support the NHS and the local community throughout the winter.

Covid cases in the county have been rising quickly and are higher than the national rate, while hospitalisations from the virus are the highest they have been in over six months.

The Grab The Jab logo - Credit: Archant

There have been more than a million vaccines administered overall in Suffolk, however for age groups up to 35 less than 70% of people have had a second jab - increasing that figure is a priority for this campaign.

EADT editor Brad Jones said: "Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and other people from becoming seriously ill from Covid and reduce hospitalisations.

"Cases have been rising in the last few months, and we should not be complacent because of the initial success of the vaccination programme."

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health, said: “We fully support efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated because it’s the most effective way of protecting people and reducing the spread. I’d therefore strongly encourage anyone who has yet to have their vaccine to do so.

“That includes 12-15 year olds who are now eligible for the vaccine. Adults who have had their second dose over six months ago can also now get a booster jab to top up their protection.

“It’s worth it to protect the people we love.”

The rise in cases has had a direct impact on the number of cases in hospitals, with the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust having their joint highest amount of admissions of Covid patients this month since February.

Richard Watson, deputy chief officer for NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk and NHS West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups. Picture: PAGEPIX - Credit: Archant

Richard Watson, deputy chief executive at the Suffolk and North East Essex CCGs, said: “We thank the EADT and Ipswich Star for its support in encouraging people to protect their own health and the health of others with a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We know that vaccinated people are far less likely to suffer complications of COVID-19, helping reduce the number of hospitalisations and pressure on our busy health services this winter.

“Please don’t delay in getting protected."

Tom Hunt is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine to do so - Credit: House of Commons

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt called the vaccine rollout an overwhelming success and that every jab brings us closer to a normality.

He said: "It is more important that now, more than ever, that those who have not been vaccinated go out and do so. If you are offered your booster jab, please do go and get it. The vaccines protect us, each other, and our NHS."