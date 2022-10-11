News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk teen to support up and coming British artist on UK Tour

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:26 PM October 11, 2022
Grace Calver has been chosen to support Alfie Templeman for his Cambridge show of his UK tour

Grace Calver has been chosen to support Alfie Templeman for his Cambridge show of his UK tour - Credit: Reel Film 81

A Suffolk teenager has been chosen to support one of the biggest up and coming singers for his Cambridge show on his UK Tour.

Grace Calver, who lives near Sudbury, will support Alfie Templeman, who has two and a half million monthly listeners on Spotify, at his show at the Cambridge Junction on October 24.

Grace, a former student at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, has herself had three songs released on Spotify, with her debut single, Zombie Conversations hitting 25,000 streams.

The 18-year-old said: "This is such an exciting opportunity and I'm absolutely over the moon.

"At the end of August, Alfie posted on social media that he was looking for fresh new talent to be first on for support during his October UK Tour.

"I sent off links to my music and was absolutely thrilled to find out that I had been chosen to support him."

Grace will also support Toploader, the band most famous for the song Dancing in the Moonlight and Liberty X, who had a number one hit in 2002 with Just a Little at Ipswich Firework Festival in Trinity Park on November 5.

Grace will perform at Cambridge Junction on October 24.

Grace will perform at Cambridge Junction on October 24. - Credit: David Murphy

