E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex backpacker’s murderer seeks to overturn conviction

PUBLISHED: 12:36 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 06 August 2020

Grace Millane died in New Zealand after being strangled by a 28-year-old man she met on Tinder Picture: PA

Grace Millane died in New Zealand after being strangled by a 28-year-old man she met on Tinder Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The man who killed Essex backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand has launched a bid to have his murder conviction overturned.

The 28-year-old man, who cannot be named, strangled Miss Millane, from Wickford, in an Auckland hotel room in December 2018 after meeting on dating app Tinder.

He then shoved her body in a suitcase before disposing of her in a forest on the outskirts of the city.

The man was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of murder at Auckland High Court in February.

But his lawyer Rachael Reed has now confirmed he will be appealing the guilty verdict and prison sentence, arguing he did not receive a fair trial.

She told Court of Appeal judges that she was not seeking to excuse the man’s “abhorrent” actions after Miss Millane’s death.

But she said the judge placed too much weight on those actions in determining the man’s sentence.

Ms Reed also said the conviction had problems, including questions around the issue of consent, some of the expert evidence, and negative evidence given by other women about the man’s character.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Warning of high overnight temperatures ahead of mini-heatwave

Suffolk residents may flock to the beach to enjoy the hot weather Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Essex backpacker’s murderer seeks to overturn conviction

Grace Millane died in New Zealand after being strangled by a 28-year-old man she met on Tinder Picture: PA

Man breached court order by sending messages via bank transfer application

Lee Bartrum was handed a community order at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man denies burglary and assault charges following alleged incident in Bury St Edmunds

Lee Perry appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT