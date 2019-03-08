Sunshine and Showers

'Prettiest of cottages' is looking for a new owner

PUBLISHED: 09:20 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 19 July 2019

Stackwood Cottage has a newly refurbished thatched roof. Picture CHRIS POPE

Stackwood Cottage has a newly refurbished thatched roof. Picture CHRIS POPE

Chris Pope

This delightful thatched cottage at Monks Eleigh, which comes complete with planning permission for a contemporary extension, is on the market for just £395,000.

Stackwood Cottage in Monks Eleigh comes permission to extend. Picture CHRIS POPEStackwood Cottage in Monks Eleigh comes permission to extend. Picture CHRIS POPE

It could be an idyllic retirement home, or a home for a young family.

Located at Monks Eleigh, close to historic Lavenham and Lindsey, Stackwood Cottage is a medieval hall house, possibly the smallest in Suffolk, with a timber frame.

It has a new thatched roof and impressive original features including an inglenook fireplace.

It is now in need of updating and comes with planning permission for a contemporary extension.

Agents Carter Jonas said: "It really is the prettiest of cottages."

The current layout includes a dining hall, a vaulted sitting room, a kitchen, boot room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is a listed property and planning permission has been granted to provide a sitting room, ding room, snug/ and a new kitchen/breakfast room plus a ground floor bedroom suite and a first floor bedroom and bathroom. The consent also covers a double garage with workshop to the rear.

Stackwood Cottage has two bedrooms and a guide price of £395,000. Picture CHRIS POPEStackwood Cottage has two bedrooms and a guide price of £395,000. Picture CHRIS POPE

It has a guide price of £395,000.

Contact Carter Jonas in Long Melford to find out more 01787 882881.

