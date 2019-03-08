'Prettiest of cottages' is looking for a new owner
PUBLISHED: 09:20 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 19 July 2019
Chris Pope
This delightful thatched cottage at Monks Eleigh, which comes complete with planning permission for a contemporary extension, is on the market for just £395,000.
It could be an idyllic retirement home, or a home for a young family.
Located at Monks Eleigh, close to historic Lavenham and Lindsey, Stackwood Cottage is a medieval hall house, possibly the smallest in Suffolk, with a timber frame.
It has a new thatched roof and impressive original features including an inglenook fireplace.
It is now in need of updating and comes with planning permission for a contemporary extension.
Agents Carter Jonas said: "It really is the prettiest of cottages."
The current layout includes a dining hall, a vaulted sitting room, a kitchen, boot room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
It is a listed property and planning permission has been granted to provide a sitting room, ding room, snug/ and a new kitchen/breakfast room plus a ground floor bedroom suite and a first floor bedroom and bathroom. The consent also covers a double garage with workshop to the rear.
It has a guide price of £395,000.
Contact Carter Jonas in Long Melford to find out more 01787 882881.