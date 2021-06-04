Graduation day at RAF Honington

Published: 3:23 PM June 4, 2021

12 members of TG 5-20, El Alamein Flight graduated to become the newest members of the RAF Honington Regiment - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn/SAC James Ledger

It was graduation day yesterday (June3) at RAF Honington as 12 members of TG 5-20, El Alamein Flight graduated to become the newest members of the RAF Regiment.

Family members of all those graduating were invited to celebrate in the sun along with a live band providing the entertainment.

Member of the RAF Honington Volunteer Band plays during at the Graduation Ceremony at RAF Honington. - Credit: Senior Aircraftsman Jamie Ledger

Air Officer Commanding 2 Group, air vice-marshal Alan Gillespie CBE MA BSc (Hons) RAF attended as Reviewing Officer during his visit to the Station for the Annual Formal Inspection.

He said: "I am very proud to be here to welcome the Trainee Gunners of El Alamein Flight into the RAF Regiment and particularly pleased to welcome all the families and friends that have travelled to RAF Honington today.

Parade Commander Flight Lieutenant Robert Holmes (right) gives the commands at the Graduation - Credit: Cpl Dave Blackburn

"Those who stand on the parade square today have demonstrated determination, commitment, teamwork and diligence.

You may also want to watch:

"By choosing to become a member of the RAF they are electing a life of service.

"They are choosing to put others before themselves, be it colleagues, those who they command or the vulnerable that need their help and protection.

"I urge them to seize all the opportunities this unique career offers and wish them the best of luck.

"I trust they will continue to grow and act as ambassadors for the RAF and the RAF Regiment in all they do.”

Trainee Gunner Course TG 5-20 on parade at the Graduation Ceremony at RAF Honington. - Credit: Corporal Dave Blackburn/SAC James Ledger

Awards were also handed out to some of the graduating officers for their work during their training.

Frank Sylvester Trophy: LAC Morris To commemorate her late husband’s dedication to the Corps and in particular to the training of young Gunners, his widow presented the Frank Silvester Trophy for award to the best all-round Trainee Gunner of each course.

The RAF Regt Association Trophy for Drill and Deportment: LAC Simpson. This award was given to the Trainee Gunner who has developed an excellent military deportment, assessed both on and off duty, on the parade square and, most importantly during field exercises.

WO Ramsey Physical Development Cup: LAC Milano. This prize was awarded to the Trainee Gunner who achieves the greatest improvement during the physical development course.

Two family members were allowed to attend the graduation at RAF Honington - Credit: SAC James Ledger RAF

LAC Beard Recruits’ Trophy: LAC Flood,. This trophy was awarded to the Gunner who has been voted by his peers on the Course as the most inspirational and supportive member of the Flight.

The recipient of this trophy has provided loyalty, dependability and motivation to those around him during the toughest moments of the training.

SAC Luders Champion Shot Trophy: LAC Milano. This prize was awarded to the Trainee Gunner who has shot consistently well throughout the course.

He would also be the student who has shown consistent military awareness, on battle and field-firing exercises, in the selection of his shooting positions and use of cover.

He would also be one who has demonstrated consistently a high standard of weapon handling and safety awareness throughout the course.

Members of the 5-20 Trainee Gunner Course on Exercise at STANTA during the course - Credit: Corporal Dave Blackburn/SAC James Ledger

Cpl Bradfield Trophy: Cpl Garwood. The Corporal Bradfield Trophy preserves the example of the past embodied by Corporal Bradfield, in the standards set by the JNCOs of today.

It is awarded to the Corporal Instructor who has displayed leadership, motivation and above all else has set an exemplary standard for the recruits to follow.