‘There’s a lot to look forward to’ - National Grid chief believes offshore wind power can bring great benefits to Suffolk

Graeme Cooper from the National Grid Picture: NATIONAL GRID Archant

A National Grid director has said Suffolk should be benefit from investment in offshore wind power in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Graeme Cooper, project director of National Grid’s offshore wind infrastructure projects, said that our region was in a good position when it came to helping provide renewable energy.

“To get to net zero we need around four times the amount of renewables we have now,” said Mr Cooper.

“The beautiful thing about the Norfolk and Suffolk coast is you are blessed with this beautiful wind resource.”

Mr Cooper said that the region should be able to look forward to further investment from the sector.

“I think there’s a lot for Norfolk and Suffolk to be excited about,” said Mr Cooper.

“Done in the right way. There’s lots of investment that is going to be coming forward.”

Among the areas that Mr Cooper said he thought would benefit were the ports.

“I think we can help create investment in the ports as well,” said Mr Cooper.

You may also want to watch:

“More offshore windfarms need better port facilities, better port facilities need better transport facilities and better transport facilities mean that more people can travel.

“There’s a lot to look forward to.”

Mr Cooper was speaking just months after Suffolk’s latest offshore wind project, East Anglia ONE, was completed just off the coast of Lowestoft.

Mr Cooper also said that he understood that there remained concerns from local people about such projects but said that National Grid was doing all it could to engage with local people and mitigate the impact of work.

“We are exploring and reaching out to local stakeholders,” said Mr Cooper.

He said that it was important for the National Grid to be able to use local knowledge to help look at mitigating the visual impact of structures they may have to build onland as part of the projects.

“We are exploring with nature and conservation businesses to screen and plant natural woodland,” said Mr Cooper.

“We need the help of those local non-governmental organisations that are able to advise and guide and maybe work hand in glove with us to find the least worst solutions.”

MORE: Business leaders welcome climate plan, but challenges lie ahead