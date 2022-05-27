Officers 'concerned' for missing 58-year-old man

Graham Gorridge was last seen in Colchester this morning - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are "concerned" for a missing 58-year-old man from Colchester.

Graham Gorridge was last seen at around 6.35am today, Friday, May 27.

Mr Gorridge has been described by Essex Police as around 5ft 11ins tall, with grey hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a blue V-necked t-shirt, a grey zip up hoodie, blue jeans, and black trainers.

He was carrying a black rucksack and a white plastic bag.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are concerned for his welfare.

"Please contact 101 if you see him or know of his whereabouts."



