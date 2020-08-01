Land with plans for stunning Grand Designs-style home on the market
PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 August 2020
Archant
This stunning Grand Designs-style home was the vision of the late, award-winning Suffolk architect Mark Savin – and now the plot of land and plans for the property are up for sale.
The land, in Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds, is on the market through estate agents Bedfords for £375,000.
The prospective property designed by Mr Savin, who sadly died at the age of 39, is known as Tree House after it was designed to blend in with the surrounding woodland in the centre of Great Barton. The proposed house would extend to around 2,400 square feet with the main body of the bedrooms located on the highest levels, with the living areas and kitchen enjoying the “best seat in the house”.
The entrance to the property has immediate access to a utility room, cloakroom and study.
Emmerson Dutton, estate agent with Bedfords said: “Incorporated within the design of the project, all principal rooms have a southerly aspect to promote passive solar gain in the winter, with the trees and building ‘overhang’ providing shading in the summer.
“In addition, locating the living accommodation on the upper storey allows for it to have a connection with the site and trees. Raised terraces to the south provide external amenity at each level.
“This home will showcase how modern architecture can form a successful intervention in a unique landscape setting.”
The property was designed by Mr Savin before his death in 2016.
Mr Savin was president elect of the Eastern Region Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) and was described as an “incredible talent” by his colleagues.
Originally from Chelmsford, Mr Savin set up his own firm, Infinity Architects, with friend of 16 years Aoife O’Gorman in 2014.
