Gallery: Henham steam rally still bringing in the crowds after more than 40 years

Did you go to the Henham Steam Rally in 1982? Picture: JERRY TURNER JERRY TURNER

By 1982 the Grand Henham Steam Rally was already a well-established event in Suffolk's calendar of attractions - bringing thousands of families to enjoy a great day out.

Some of the steam engines rolling past the onlooking crowds Picture: JERRY TURNER Some of the steam engines rolling past the onlooking crowds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Next year the event will be celebrating its 46th year at Henham Park with steam engines, displays, stalls and a range of other activities to see and do.

Youngsters getting the chance to ride some mini motocross bikes Picture: JERRY TURNER Youngsters getting the chance to ride some mini motocross bikes Picture: JERRY TURNER

Back in 1982 many of the themes for the event were already in place - with people enjoying a day in the countryside to get up close with engines and farm machinery of yesteryear and to enjoy seeing the power of steam in action.

Two steam engines of very different sizes Picture: JERRY TURNER Two steam engines of very different sizes Picture: JERRY TURNER

As well as steam engines of all shapes and sizes, there was a chance to get hands-on too with more modern technology and try out some of the radio-controlled cars being marketed.

Looking over all the steam engines at the rally Picture: JERRY TURNER Looking over all the steam engines at the rally Picture: JERRY TURNER

Did you attend the the rally in 1982 or recognise anyone in our photo gallery? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk