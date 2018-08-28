Heavy Rain

‘We want to be a real hub of this growing community’: Town’s newest primary school is unveiled

PUBLISHED: 09:53 28 November 2018

The ribbon is cut at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

“Growing Learners for Life.”

The grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesThe grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

That is the aim of staff at Lowestoft’s newest primary school as it was offically opened at a special event.

After opening its doors to Early Years children in September, staff, pupils, parents and special guests united on Tuesday, November 27 to celebrate at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy.

Headteacher Kate Cracknell welcomes guests at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesHeadteacher Kate Cracknell welcomes guests at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

As one of Suffolk’s newest primary schools and part of the REAch2 Academy Trust, the school is situated at the heart of the Woods Meadow development in Lime Avenue, Oulton.

The Limes offers 60 places in Reception and will continue to grow year-on-year with a new intake of Reception pupils.

The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton logo is showcased. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Limes Primary Academy in Oulton logo is showcased. Pictures: Mick Howes

It means that over time the school will have places for 420 children. There is also a purpose-built pre-school on site offering nursery places for children aged three and above.

REAch2 chief executive, Sir Steve Lancashire, and Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for health, well being and children’s services, Gordon Jones, officially opened the school during a ceremony attended by local headteachers, parents, representatives from the Department for Education, community representatives from Suffolk County Council, Concertus Design & Property Consultants and Barnes Construction, the teams responsible for delivering the school.

Sir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust speaks at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesSir Steve Lancashire, chief executive of the REAch2 Academy Trust speaks at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

Welcoming everyone to the school, headteacher Kate Cracknell thanked those present for their help, support and work on “this beautiful building.”

Mrs Cracknell said: “I am so privileged to be here, to be a part of a brand new school like this.

Pupils perform the REAch 2 Academy song at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesPupils perform the REAch 2 Academy song at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

“This grand opening is a chance to celebrate together and to thank all of those who have worked so hard in the construction and opening of our wonderful new school. My team and I now look forward to developing an outstanding provision - Growing Learners for Life - as we want this school to be a real hub of this growing community.”

The Limes pupils performed the REAch2 song and recited a poem they had written about their school and how they are going to help it grow, before a ribbon was cut to mark the official opening. Guests then joined staff for guided tours of the building and its facilities.

Pupils perform at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesPupils perform at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

■ Any parents interested in sending their child to The Limes should contact the school office on 01502 449200 for more information.

■ An open evening for prospective parents and their children is planned for Wednesday, January 9 from 4pm to 7pm.

Pupils in the Superheroes Headquarters outside area at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesPupils in the Superheroes Headquarters outside area at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

Reaction

One of the classrooms at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesOne of the classrooms at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

Sir Steve Lancashire, founder and chief executive of REACh2, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be formally opening The Limes. My huge congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to create this beautiful new school.

One of the classrooms at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesOne of the classrooms at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

“At REAch2, we are passionate about every single one of our academies providing children with exceptional opportunities to learn, and I have every confidence that Kate Cracknell and her team are already delivering exactly that – and will do for years to come.”

Suffolk County Council’s Gordon Jones congratulated the teams involved in establishing the school, thanking Waveney District Council for its help and support throughout the project.

The ribbon is cut at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton.. Pictures: Mick HowesThe ribbon is cut at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton.. Pictures: Mick Howes

Addressing the children, he said: “You are part of history and you will help how this new school develops over the next few years. New houses are going up all around and this school will be very much at the heart of it.

“This school has come into being because of strong partnerships and a shared aim to provide the best education we can for children and young people in our county.”

Some of the children's work and topics they've been looking at were showcased at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesSome of the children's work and topics they've been looking at were showcased at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

An artists impression of the new library space that is to be developed is showcased at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick HowesAn artists impression of the new library space that is to be developed is showcased at the grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton. Pictures: Mick Howes

