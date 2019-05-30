'Are you going to die soon?' Granddaughter's question inspires nan's weight loss

Debbie Fowler before (left) and after with Slimming World consultant Susan McGregor Pictures: CLARE FRASER Archant

A Bury St Edmunds woman has revealed how a comment from her granddaughter inspired her to lose more than 7st and turn her life around.

Clare Fraser before (left) and after joining the Slimming World group Picture: CLARE FRASER Clare Fraser before (left) and after joining the Slimming World group Picture: CLARE FRASER

When Debbie Fowler's granddaughter asked her if she was "going to die soon" due to her excess weight, she couldn't answer no - and it proved to be the catalyst for her to slim down.

With the support of her daughter, Clare Fraser, Debbie has begun to live a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The pair joined a Bury-based Slimming World group and Clare also managed to lose 4st, meaning the mother and daughter have lost more than 11st between them.

Debbie said without the support of her friends at the slimming group, she might not be here today.

"In the beginning, at my heaviest weight, I struggled to walk and couldn't keep up with my grandchildren," she said.

The grandmother now feels her life has changed for the better and can now walk longer distances while looking after her four grandchildren.

Daughter Clare, who has two children, also said how she now has a lot more energy to run after her own two girls.

Susan McGregor, who runs the Southgate Community Centre group that the ladies attend, said: "Debbie and Clare have put in such a fantastic effort since joining Slimming World.

"Their determination to lose weight and lead a healthier life is really inspiring, both to me and all of the other members in the Southgate group.

"For Clare, it was her amazing mum and the thought of losing her that spurred her to attend her local group and begin her weight-loss journey.

"For Debbie, that support was invaluable in her own journey losing an incredible 7st so far.

"Their fabulous story will inspire other people in Bury St Edmunds and show them that, with the will to succeed, it is possible to lose the weight and become fitter and healthier as a consequence."

The Southgate Slimming World group is held every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and on Fridays at 9.30am and 11.30am at Southgate Community Centre.

Susan is also opening on Mondays at 9.30am from June 10 at Anselm Community Centre.

For further information, people can contact Susan McGregor on 07899 754273.