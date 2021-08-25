News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Granddaughter hears bells ring in tribute to Leiston brothers

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:02 PM August 25, 2021   
The bell ringers at St Margaret's Church, Leiston, with Jackie Kingston, granddaughter of one of the Bailey brothers

The bell ringers at St Margaret's Church, Leiston, with Jackie Kingston, granddaughter of one of the Bailey brothers, front, and Rowan Wilson, chair of the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, at the back - Credit: The Rev Richard Finch

The granddaughter of a member of Leiston's famous bell-ringing Bailey family went along to hear the bells ringing in their honour.

The event, at St Margaret's Church, was the first of two special celebrations for the 100th anniversary of an amazing peal of bells by the family.

The six Bailey brothers of Leiston who rang the famous handbell peal, which is being re-created

The six Bailey brothers of Leiston who rang the famous handbell peal - Credit: The Suffolk Guild of Ringers History Project

Rowan Wilson, chairman of the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, said: "A local lady. Jackie Kingston, came to listen. She was Norman Bailey’s granddaughter and she still lives in Leiston."

A Suffolk Guild of Ringers band rang the bells for around an hour and a half 100 years on from the peal, on August 25, 1921.

On that occasion, six brothers from the same family, the Baileys, rang a continuous peal of more than 5,000 different rows, or patterns of bells, on 12 hand bells.

The Baileys were a prominent Leiston family, with a total of 11 brothers, nine of whom worked at Richard Garrett and Sons engineers.

You may also want to watch:

A visiting band, led by John Loveless, originally from Bures, will ring a handbell peal of Stedman Cinques, like the originals, in the church at the same time on September 1.

On that occasion, there will also be a small exhibition about the Bailey brothers and a chance to find out more about taking up bell-ringing.

For more details on bell-ringing, visit the website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Warning as A&E sees record number of patients
  2. 2 Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit
  3. 3 Three positions Town could still look to strengthen before the transfer window closes
  1. 4 'Generous' grandfather who made 'significant contribution' to Suffolk dies
  2. 5 Ipswich couple finally marry after wedding venue folds during pandemic
  3. 6 Reckless rail trespassers 'oblivious' to 25,000-volt wires
  4. 7 Scene cleared after three vehicles crash on A14
  5. 8 7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: The Blues are so close to that perfect footballing storm
  7. 10 Oktoberfest coming to Suffolk pub next weekend
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live

Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Steeple Bumpstead Surgery near Haverhill could be closed by Unity Healthcare

Essex Live

Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at The All Englan

Theatre

Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon