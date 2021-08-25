Granddaughter hears bells ring in tribute to Leiston brothers
The granddaughter of a member of Leiston's famous bell-ringing Bailey family went along to hear the bells ringing in their honour.
The event, at St Margaret's Church, was the first of two special celebrations for the 100th anniversary of an amazing peal of bells by the family.
Rowan Wilson, chairman of the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, said: "A local lady. Jackie Kingston, came to listen. She was Norman Bailey’s granddaughter and she still lives in Leiston."
A Suffolk Guild of Ringers band rang the bells for around an hour and a half 100 years on from the peal, on August 25, 1921.
On that occasion, six brothers from the same family, the Baileys, rang a continuous peal of more than 5,000 different rows, or patterns of bells, on 12 hand bells.
The Baileys were a prominent Leiston family, with a total of 11 brothers, nine of whom worked at Richard Garrett and Sons engineers.
A visiting band, led by John Loveless, originally from Bures, will ring a handbell peal of Stedman Cinques, like the originals, in the church at the same time on September 1.
On that occasion, there will also be a small exhibition about the Bailey brothers and a chance to find out more about taking up bell-ringing.
For more details on bell-ringing, visit the website.
