Published: 1:47 PM February 25, 2021

Tom Lund-Luck lives in Stowmarket with his wife Amanda, having spent time in Devon, Hong Kong and London during his life - Credit: Lund-Luck family

A former policeman-turned-artist has outlived his terminal cancer diagnosis by several weeks, to see his dream of publishing a book for his grandchildren fulfilled.

Tom Lund-Luck survived treatment for rectal cancer in 2010, but sadly it returned to his lungs and brain in late 2020, giving him just months left with his wife Amanda in Stowmarket.

Tom with his wife Amanda - Credit: Lund-Lack family

The 72-year-old has lived an extraordinary life, joining the police force in Hong Kong after moving there from Devon aged eight, then going on to serve in the London Metropolitan Police and relocating to live in Suffolk in 1988.

In his later years, he discovered his artistic talents and organised community art projects, becoming well known for his paintings of horses and gentle landscapes.

He has returned home from the hospice to spend his final weeks surrounded by loved ones and was overjoyed to receive a published copy of his first book on Wednesday; Molly, the Unicorn and the Hare.

Tom and Amanda with sons James, Alex and daughter Vicky in December 2020 - Credit: Lund-Lack family

Written for granddaughters Marni and Alina, the book is filled with Tom's own illustrations, bringing to life a fantasy world and one girl's epic journey through space and time.

"He's very weak now and can't talk, but normally he's a very chatty person," wife Amanda said.

"This book arriving really made his day — it's been what he was waiting for since it was first written and what kept him going when the doctors said he only had until mid-February.

"I had anticipated we would have so many more years together, so this is all very sad."

Tom's grandchildren; Alina, Jasper, Marni, Rufus, Kenta (older brother to Shota) and Kit - Credit: Lund-Luck family

The couple are approaching their 44th wedding anniversary on March 12 and met when Amanda was a nurse at St Thomas's Hospital aged 18.

Terry Auld is a friend from the Stowmarket Rotary Club where Tom was president for many years, and said before the illness he was a verbose and witty fellow, greatly admired for his community work.

"My one regret is that I got to know him so late in life, I wish I had more years with him," Mr Auld added.

Tom has also written a follow up book which the family hope will one day officially be published, while the first is now available to pre-order on Amazon here.