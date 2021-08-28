News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Send us your messages for Grandparents' Day 2021

Emily Townsend

Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021    Updated: 12:06 PM August 28, 2021
Send the EADT and Ipswich Star your messages for Grandparents' Day on October 3, 2021

Grandparents’ Day is set to be celebrated in a few weeks’ time - and we would like to feature your messages.

The holiday, taking place on October 3, 2021, is a time to honour all the incredible things grandparents do for their families.

It takes place annually on the first Sunday in October, unlike the American celebration in September.

Now is your chance to give your grandparents a gift they won’t forget – a message telling them just what they mean to you and how amazing they are, along with a picture of your choice*.  

All you need to do is fill in our online form by Sunday, September 12, 2021, and we will do the rest.

We will publish all messages received in the East Anglian Daily Times on September 29, 2021, and Ipswich Star on October 1, 2021. 

*Please note, it may not be possible to publish all photos due to space limitations.

