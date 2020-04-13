E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Loving messages sent to grandparents during difficult isolation

PUBLISHED: 20:00 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 13 April 2020

Children Hugo and Jessica with their Nannie. Picture: NICOLA TURNER

Children Hugo and Jessica with their Nannie. Picture: NICOLA TURNER

Archant

Children have told how they feel ‘lost’ without their beloved grandparents as they are forced to social distance during the coronavirus lockdown

We asked youngsters to share messages for their grandparents to show how much they missed them and to give them a boost as they self isolate.

Nicola Turner’s son Hugo is four years old and sent a message to his Nannie.

“Nannie I can’t wait to see you once the cold has gone away and I can show you how I have learnt to ride my bike.

“I miss you so much and can’t wait for the party at your house.

“Love you down to the metal in the ground, up to the aeroplanes in the sky.”

Hugo’s Nannie has been working hard throughout lockdown according to Nicola and she says the family would be “lost without her”.

Melissa Crane has written a poem to her grandma Isobel Crane who is 89.

You may also want to watch:

“I just want to let you know, you mean the world to me

“Only a heart as dear as yours would give so unselfishy

“The many things you’ve done, all the times that you were there

“Help me know deep down inside how much you really care

“Even though I might not say I appreciate all you do

“Richly blessed is how I feel having a grandma just like you.”

Melissa sent lots of love always and can’t wait to see her grandma Isobel.

We want to see how you’ve kept in touch with your grandparents over the Easter weekend – send us your snaps, videos and messages to share with them.

Email your messages to our reporter here

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that’ - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and ‘really annoying’ retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that’ - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and ‘really annoying’ retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk police chief ‘appalled’ as officers spat and coughed on by suspects during coronavirus crisis

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp has concerns over the behaviour towards his officers. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus-related daily death toll in decline for third day running

The government has released the latest UK figures. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Loving messages sent to grandparents during difficult isolation

Children Hugo and Jessica with their Nannie. Picture: NICOLA TURNER

New escape room challenge could open in town centre

New escape rooms could be coming to Newmarket town centre Picture: IPSWICH ESCAPE ROOMS
Drive 24