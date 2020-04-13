Loving messages sent to grandparents during difficult isolation

Children Hugo and Jessica with their Nannie. Picture: NICOLA TURNER Archant

Children have told how they feel ‘lost’ without their beloved grandparents as they are forced to social distance during the coronavirus lockdown

We asked youngsters to share messages for their grandparents to show how much they missed them and to give them a boost as they self isolate.

Nicola Turner’s son Hugo is four years old and sent a message to his Nannie.

“Nannie I can’t wait to see you once the cold has gone away and I can show you how I have learnt to ride my bike.

“I miss you so much and can’t wait for the party at your house.

“Love you down to the metal in the ground, up to the aeroplanes in the sky.”

Hugo’s Nannie has been working hard throughout lockdown according to Nicola and she says the family would be “lost without her”.

Melissa Crane has written a poem to her grandma Isobel Crane who is 89.

“I just want to let you know, you mean the world to me

“Only a heart as dear as yours would give so unselfishy

“The many things you’ve done, all the times that you were there

“Help me know deep down inside how much you really care

“Even though I might not say I appreciate all you do

“Richly blessed is how I feel having a grandma just like you.”

Melissa sent lots of love always and can’t wait to see her grandma Isobel.

We want to see how you’ve kept in touch with your grandparents over the Easter weekend – send us your snaps, videos and messages to share with them.

Email your messages to our reporter here