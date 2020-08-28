E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man found not guilty of murder 21 years ago

PUBLISHED: 17:32 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 28 August 2020

Michael Donnelly was found not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Colchester man has been found not guilty of murder, 21 years after a man was fatally stabbed.

Michael Donnelly, now 73, of Bromley Road, Colchester was accused of fatally stabbing Grant Byrom in Forest Road, Greenstead, Colchester, on December 26, 1998.

Mr Byrom, known as “Granny” to his friends, died from multiple stab wounds.

The court heard Donnelly, who fled the country and remained abroad for 21 years, admitted being present at the time of the murder but denied being responsible for Mr Byrom’s death.

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, a jury today, Friday 28 July, found Donnelly not guilty of murder.

