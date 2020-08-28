Man found not guilty of murder 21 years ago
PUBLISHED: 17:32 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 28 August 2020
Archant
A Colchester man has been found not guilty of murder, 21 years after a man was fatally stabbed.
Michael Donnelly, now 73, of Bromley Road, Colchester was accused of fatally stabbing Grant Byrom in Forest Road, Greenstead, Colchester, on December 26, 1998.
Mr Byrom, known as “Granny” to his friends, died from multiple stab wounds.
The court heard Donnelly, who fled the country and remained abroad for 21 years, admitted being present at the time of the murder but denied being responsible for Mr Byrom’s death.
Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, a jury today, Friday 28 July, found Donnelly not guilty of murder.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.