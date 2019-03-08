Man 'hands himself in' to police in connection to unsolved 1998 Boxing Day murder

Murder victim Grant Byrom, from Greenstead Estate, Colchester, who was stabbed to death on Boxing Day 1998 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A man has handed himself in to Essex Police in connection to an unsolved murder in a Colchester street, 21 years ago.

Mr Byrom's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom, pictured after his inquest in 2010 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER Mr Byrom's former partner, Suzanne Moore, and daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom, pictured after his inquest in 2010 Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Grant Byrom was 30 when he died of a stab wound in Forest Road, Colchester,on Boxing Day in 1998.

Called 'Granny' by his friends, Mr Byrom was in the Clarendon pub in Harwich Road earlier on December 26 and reportedly got into a fight with an unknown number of people.

Later that day three men approached Mr Byrom in Forest Road and it is thought one of them stabbed him in the chest. The three men fled the scene and Mr Byrom later died in Colchester hospital.

Now a 72-year-old man has turned himself in to police in connection to Mr Byrom's death.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "A man has been interviewed in connection with the murder of Grant Byrom on December 26, 1998.

"The 72-year-old man handed himself into police having recently returned to the country.

"The man has been released on conditional bail until July 9."

An inquest in 2010 reached an open verdict, confirming he died of a stab wound and the death was suspicious but unable to draw any more conclusions.

Repeat appeals were issued police and Mr Byrom's family, most recently in 2014 when £2,000 was offered in exchange for any information that would help them find the killer.

Speaking to the EADT at the time Suzanne Martin, the father of Mr Byrom's children, said: "Due to the circumstances of Granny's murder I just didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him, I think about him all the time and talk about him every day.

"Some people are worried about mentioning his name to me, but I love talking about him and want to hear all the stories that they know.

"I know he is listening to them and he is watching over his family."

Mr Byrom's daughter Tanya Moore-Byrom said: "Every birthday, Christmas or any other special occasion I visit my dad's grave.

"I, and other members of the family, visit my dad's grave regularly, and for the past 16 years my uncle Robert has been going there every couple of weeks and has been keeping it spotless, he cuts the grass and cleans the headstone, and my mum makes up pots of flowers."