New grant scheme to help the sick stay in their homes

PUBLISHED: 15:07 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 22 January 2020

Installation of stairlifts is one of the things the grant can be used for. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Residents with long-term illnesses can now get cash grants to help them convert and stay in their homes under a scheme approved by councillors.

Jan Osborne, Baergh District Council cabinet member for housing. Picture: PHIL MORLEYJan Osborne, Baergh District Council cabinet member for housing. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have given the green light to the introduction of a local scheme called the minor adaptations grant, which will enable residents to carry out minor adaptations to their home from £1,000 up to £7,500.

Works covered include ramps, bathing/washing facilities, additional heating, stairlifts, key safes and wash/dry toilets.

The councils say the scheme will allow them to help people who may not currently be able to live independently at home, and to allocate resources more quickly.

It supports people including those living with dementia, suffering with or caring for someone with a terminal illness or needing end of life support, and those needing quick adaptations to their home after a stay in hospital.

Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for housing and communities. Picture: MSDCJulie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for housing and communities. Picture: MSDC

Adaptions possible under the scheme include:

- Installing bathroom fittings

- Installation of a key safe

- Removing door thresholds

- Installing pivot hinges

- Widening doors

- Installing radiators

- Level access showers

Jan Osborne, Babergh District Council's cabinet member for housing, said: "What seem like relatively small improvements can have a major impact on someone's quality of life.

"Often illness is unplanned and doesn't give residents much time to make the necessary arrangements at home. We've made the process for the minor adaptions grant more straightforward, which should help to enable residents to leave hospital and return to the comfort of their own home quicker than they might have been able to previously."

Julie Flatman. Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet member for housing and communities, added: "Making sure our residents across the districts are able to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible is really important.

"This grant will allow people with a variation of long-term illnesses or who require more support in their home, to carry out minor improvements that will make a real difference to their quality of life."

For more details call 0300 123 4000 or go to the councils' website.

