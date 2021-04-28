NHS app will be used as vaccine passport to allow foreign travel

Published: 9:04 AM April 28, 2021

The NHS app will be used as a vaccine passport to allow foreign travel, a government minister has said.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “In terms of vaccine certification, I can confirm we are working on an NHS application, actually it will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS and so on, to be able to show you’ve had a vaccine or you’ve had testing.

“I’m working internationally with partners across the world to make sure that system can be internationally recognised, as that’s the way forward.

“Actually, I’m chairing a meeting of the G7 secretaries of state for transport, my equivalents from America and Canada and all the G7 countries, next week on exactly this subject.”

The government is planning to use the NHS coronavirus app as a vaccine passport to permit foreign travel - Credit: PA

Overseas travel for holidays could resume for people in England on May 17 under the prime minister's road map for easing restrictions.

Mr Shapps: “I have to say that so far the data does continue to look good from a UK perspective, notwithstanding those concerns about where people might be travelling to and making sure we’re protected from the disease being reimported.”

He added he will set out which countries fall into the “green”, “amber” and “red” categories under the new risk-based traffic light system “towards the beginning of May”.

That will determine what testing and quarantine requirements travellers will face when they return from various destinations.

In terms of the categorisation of Spain, the most popular foreign holiday destination for UK tourists, Mr Shapps told Times Radio: “Spain specifically, I’m afraid I just don’t have the answer to that because the Joint Biosecurity Centre will need to come up with their assessment and we can’t do that until a bit nearer the time.

“So we will need to wait and see.”