Snake found stuck in discarded children’s paddling pool behind Travelodge
PUBLISHED: 11:58 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 13 August 2020
A stricken snake was rescued after being found stuck in a discarded children’s paddling pool behind a Travelode hotel in Bury St Edmunds.
A guest at the budget hotel called the RSPCA after spotting the grass snake in the play equipment which had been tossed into the river behind the venue.
RSPCA animal collection officer Natalie Read was sent to the scene in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds on Monday, August 10 - saying: “I was able to hook the snake and pop him inside a sack.
“It looks like he’s slithered down to the water in the heat and onto the pool but got stuck when it moved under his weight.”
Grass snakes are good swimmers and are commonly found near ponds, streams and lakes.
They will slither down to the water in search of food such as frogs, toads or fish.
They are completely harmless to humans and pets - and are the largest British snake and can grow up to 100cm, although more commonly measure around 70-90cm.
If you spot an animal in distress, call the RSPCA’s emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999.
