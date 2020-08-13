E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Snake found stuck in discarded children’s paddling pool behind Travelodge

PUBLISHED: 11:58 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 13 August 2020

The snake was stuck inside a discarded childrens’ paddling pool in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RSPCA

The snake was stuck inside a discarded childrens’ paddling pool in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

A stricken snake was rescued after being found stuck in a discarded children’s paddling pool behind a Travelode hotel in Bury St Edmunds.

A guest at the budget hotel called the RSPCA after spotting the grass snake in the play equipment which had been tossed into the river behind the venue.

RSPCA animal collection officer Natalie Read was sent to the scene in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds on Monday, August 10 - saying: “I was able to hook the snake and pop him inside a sack.

You may also want to watch:

“It looks like he’s slithered down to the water in the heat and onto the pool but got stuck when it moved under his weight.”

Grass snakes are good swimmers and are commonly found near ponds, streams and lakes.

They will slither down to the water in search of food such as frogs, toads or fish.

They are completely harmless to humans and pets - and are the largest British snake and can grow up to 100cm, although more commonly measure around 70-90cm.

If you spot an animal in distress, call the RSPCA’s emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘Solid’, ‘capable’ and ‘sound enough’ – Town trialist was a six out of 10 man at Stoke

Stoke City's Stephen Ward (left) and coach Rory Delap. Photo: PA

Snake found stuck in discarded children’s paddling pool behind Travelodge

The snake was stuck inside a discarded childrens’ paddling pool in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RSPCA

A-level results 2020: Live updates from East Suffolk schools and colleges

Students at Woodbridge School collecting their A-Level results last year. Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Contenders 30: Drive-in show set to make history as fans return to live sport

Clockwise, from top left: Charlie O'Neill, Dean Pattinson, Stefano Catacoli and Richard Mearns will contest the main and co-main events at Contenders 30: Drive-In at Taverham Hall in Norwich on August 14