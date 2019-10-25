E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man and woman held in connection with lorry deaths

25 October, 2019 - 12:59
Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated trailer in Essex.

A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

A statement from Essex Police said: "We have carried out warrants in Cheshire as part of the investigation into 39 bodies being discovered in a lorry trailer in Grays.

"As a result, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

"A 25-year-old man, the driver of the lorry, remains in custody on suspicion of murder. A warrant of further detention was granted yesterday, Thursday, October, 24, by local magistrates."

An international investigation is under way as post-mortem examinations are due to begin on the bodies found in the early hours of Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, the first 11 bodies were moved by a private ambulance, with a police escort from the port of Tilbury, to Broomfield Hospital, in Chelmsford.

The eight women and 31 men are all believed to be Chinese nationals.

Essex Police said the container travelled on a ship from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet.

