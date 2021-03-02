Updated

Published: 10:07 AM March 2, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM March 2, 2021

A person has been taken to hospital suffering with breathing difficulties after a chemical substance was found in a bin on a farm.

Firefighters were called at 9am on Tuesday, March 2 to Lea Farm, in Lea Lane, Great Ashfield, near Bury St Edmunds, with crews from 10 stations alerted to the incident.

The ambulance service, also called to the scene, assessed the patient - who told emergency services of breathing problems following the discovery - before taking the person to hospital.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance and two ambulance officer vehicles joined Fire and Rescue colleagues at an address in Great Ashfield following reports of chemical-related incident.

"One man was transported to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the material discovered was believed to be formaldehyde.

He said that the material presented no risk to the environment and would be disposed of.

One fire crew remains on scene.

Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Hadleigh, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell and Ixworth were all alerted to the incident.



