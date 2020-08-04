Cyclist taken to hospital after serious crash with car

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a serious collision with a car in Great Barton.

Suffolk police said the incident happened just after 1.40pm on Tuesday in Fornham Road.

The air ambulance was called after the collision, with the cyclist being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

Police have confirmed the road is currently closed in both directions.