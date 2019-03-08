Police discover almost 500 cannabis plants inside house

A report of two men running away from a property in Great Bentley has led to police discovering close to 500 cannabis plants.

Officers from Essex Police attended the address in Plough Road, Great Bentley on Wednesday, October 3 after receiving a call from a concerned contractor.

The contractor had previously knocked at the address at 1pm and reported seeing two men running away.

Officers later searched the address to find hundreds of the plants inside a room alongside growing equipment.

The men who fled the scene remain at large.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are in the process of seizing the plants and equipment associated with growing cannabis.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Tendring Community Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 508 of 02/10 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."