Families pay tribute to motorcycle crash victims aged 22 and 48

Saulius Jokubauskas, 48 from Lithuania sadly died in the collision in Great Bentley. Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

The families of two men who died in a fatal crash in Great Bentley have paid tribute to them, saying their deaths are a “big loss”.

Evgenij Vasin (pictured right) paid tribute to his friend of 12 years Saulius. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Evgenij Vasin (pictured right) paid tribute to his friend of 12 years Saulius. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police has provisionally named Saulius Jokubauskas, 48, from Lithuania, and Sergiu Proca, 22, from Romania, as the two men who tragically died following a collision in Flaghill Road, Great Bentley on Thursday, March 12.

The pair had been riding the motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a van at around 11pm and were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Evgenij Vasin paid tribute to his “true friend and real hero” Saulius, who he had known for 12 years.

He said: “Saulius loved adventure, sport and travel, and was a real leader. It will be very hard to find someone like him who I can talk about everything with.

“We will all miss you Sol and thank you for everything.”

The family of Sergiu said they “lost our beloved brother and son”.

They said: “Sergiu was the embodiment of perfection and of everything which had a positive vibe. He was loving life and just enjoyed every day at its maximum capacity.

“He will always be in our hearts and souls. It is a big loss for our whole family.”

Following a thorough investigation, the deaths of Mr Jokubauskas and Mr Proca are not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.