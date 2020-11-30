Busy road reopens after car flips onto side in early morning crash
PUBLISHED: 06:38 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:38 30 November 2020
A busy road in Great Blakenham has reopened after a car flipped onto its side this morning.
The vehicle, which was the only car involved in the incident, turned onto its side on Stowmarket Road in the village shortly before 5.45am today.
Suffolk police were called to the scene and closed the road while the driver was removed from the car and the incident was cleared.
The motorist was not seriously injured in the crash, the police have said.
The road remained closed until shortly before 6.30am but has now reopened.
Officers remain on scene as recovery of the vehicle is organised.
