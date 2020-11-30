Busy road reopens after car flips onto side in early morning crash

The single vehicle crash happened on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A busy road in Great Blakenham has reopened after a car flipped onto its side this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vehicle, which was the only car involved in the incident, turned onto its side on Stowmarket Road in the village shortly before 5.45am today.

Suffolk police were called to the scene and closed the road while the driver was removed from the car and the incident was cleared.

The motorist was not seriously injured in the crash, the police have said.

The road remained closed until shortly before 6.30am but has now reopened.

You may also want to watch:

Officers remain on scene as recovery of the vehicle is organised.