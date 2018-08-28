Partly Cloudy

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

PUBLISHED: 08:10 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 28 January 2019

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Archant

The A14 saw miles of tailbacks back to Ipswich this morning, with a broken down lorry causing long delays.

First reported at about 7.20am, police were contacted with reports of a heavy goods vehicle blocking one lane of the A14 near Claydon and Great Blakenhan, near junction 52, heading westbound.

Officers attended the scene and shut the lane, discovering that one of the tyres had blown and become entangled with the wheel, stopping it moving.

As a result a recovery vehicle was sent to move it from the road, but due to the building traffic and nature of the breakdown a police spokesman warned the road would be blocked until 10am.

Police at the scene directed traffic around the vehicle and coned off the lane to prevent other vehicles coming too close.

Traffic moved very slowly and was at one point queuing back to the Copdock Interchange.

Junction 53 at Whitton was also at a standstill for vehicles trying to access the A14 westbound.

