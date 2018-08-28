‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE Hadleigh Police

Police have warned of the dangers of drug use after finding empty canisters of laughing gas by a Suffolk village hall.

Hadleigh Police tweeted a picture of the canisters, which had been found in the grounds of Great Blakenham Village Hall, near Ipswich.

“These are dangerous, can kill and supply is against the law,” the force tweeted.

Laughing gas, or nitrous oxide,is used in medicine and dentistry for its pain killing effects.

However, it is also taken as a recreational drug, which is sold in pressurised gas canisters.