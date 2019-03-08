E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Arrests after £2.5m cannabis farm found in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:46 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 21 October 2019

Archant

Five men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Great Bricett worth £2.5million.

Officers made the discovery on Friday, October 18 after a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out a business park in The Street.

In the region of 2,000 cannabis plants were located within a number of buildings - estimated to have a value of around £2,500,000.

On entering the premises officers also found extensive hydroponics equipment and associated electrical paraphernalia.

Five men, aged 25, 26, 40, 41 and 65 were arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis and were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

40-year-old Ovidijus Urbonas of King's Cross Road, London, 41-year-old Egidijus Ivoskus of no fixed abode, 25-year-old Karolis Gumauskas of no fixed abode and 26-year-old Mindaugas Ivoskus of no fixed abode were subsequently charged on Saturday, October 19 for the offence of production of cannabis.

They were remanded and appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today (October 21) following which they were further remanded pending a further court hearing to be arranged.

The 65-year-old man was released on police bail pending further enquiries and is due to answer on November 13.

