Week-long beach clean to tackle ‘enormous’ litter problem

People in Suffolk keen to tackle the coast’s litter issues are being urged to sign up for next month’s Great British Beach Clean.

The annual event, organised by the Marine Conservation Society, regularly see teams of volunteers head out to Suffolk’s coastal towns in a bid to rid the resorts of litter.

Although Covid-19 restrictions are still expected to be in place, the beach clean is still going ahead - though volunteers will tackle smaller sections of the coast in small groups of family members or friends.

For those unable to attend, there will also be a separate event urging people to head out in their hometowns and pieces of litter commonly found on beaches, such as takeaway food packaging.

The Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB team, who are helping to organise the beach clean this year, has said the scale of Suffolk’s litter problem has “increased enormously” since the lockdown was lifted.

This year’s edition of the Great British Beach Clean will be held from Friday, September 18 to the following Friday.

David Wood, chairman of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB joint advisory committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for families and small groups of people to get out and help clean our beaches and estuaries of all the litter that has accumulated over the year.

“It really does make a difference.”

