Sport week encourages everyone to get active

The inaugural Great British Week of Sport launches today, with the aim of inspiring the nation to celebrate the power of sport by focussing on the positive effect it has on our mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Physical activity has helped the UK stay physically and mentally strong through coronavirus lockdown restrictions and it will play a crucial role in the nation’s recovery.

The successful Keep Moving Suffolk campaign, which is aimed at encouraging and supporting everyone to build movement into their everyday life, is working alongside the Great British Week of Sport to highlight the opportunities available for everyone in Suffolk, whether that’s continuing to exercise in and around your home or to return to one of the many leisure/sports facilities that are open for business.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, legendary Paralympian and one of the most successful British athletes of all time said: “I am delighted to have taken on the role of Great British Week of Sport Ambassador. The week provides a great platform to celebrate the role physical activity plays in supporting people in leading happier and healthier lifestyles on a huge scale.”

Cllr James Reeder, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Prevention, added: “The Great British Week of Sport is a timely campaign from UK Active because, at a time when we’re all facing significant challenges in our lives, it reminds us that by moving more we can all do something positive to benefit our physical, emotional and social wellbeing.

“The key message is that some physical activity is good but more is better. I really hope the week encourages more of us to consider how we could become more active by throwing a spotlight on some of the many opportunities and resources that are available across Suffolk to help us do just that.”

Each day of the campaign will be focusing on different activities and opportunities, with the aim of providing clear links and resources to help people find something they would like to take part in. Some of the highlights of the week include:

Sunday, September 20

For young people who often face barriers to being active, Sunday will highlight the great work of Catch 22 Suffolk Positive Futures, which transforms young people’s lives and makes a significant impact on reducing crime and youth violence in local communities while promoting positive emotional wellbeing.

During the lockdown, the programme had to move online, but the free sessions started again in September, including football, street cricket and boxing sessions across the county.

Monday, September 21

Mindful Monday recognises that we all need to move every day for good mental wellbeing, so focuses on the harmonious partnership between movement and mental health.

Tuesday, September 22

Suffolk is lucky to have a large amount of parks, open spaces and quiet country lanes, ideal cycle routes and walking trails, so Tuesday will focus on ‘Cycle September’.

Wednesday, September 23

National Fitness Day is themed ‘Fitness Unites Us’ and will showcase Suffolk’s local leisure operators and the benefits of getting back to the gym, pool or class, which many people have missed during lockdown. Many people rely on using leisure facilities for their physical health but also for the motivation to keep active and the benefits to their mental health.

Thursday, September 24

Swimming can be extremely beneficial to our health and wellbeing, including the unique benefits of water that make it the ideal place for people of all ages to exercise and is particularly beneficial for those with long term health conditions.

It’s also a vital life skill and so Thursday will focus on swimming for health and swimming lessons which returned to Suffolk’s pools in September.

Friday, September 25

DanceEast will be highlighting its dance programme, including Dance For Parkinsons – offered in partnership with English National Ballet. Using live music and dance, classes are designed to encourage creativity, rhythm, and use of voice.

To find out more about The Great British Week of Sport in Suffolk, click here.