Get united this National Fitness Day

Leisure centres and pools are open again with enhanced cleaning procedures, pre-booking and innovative ways to schedule their activities in place Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

This year National Fitness Day falls during the inaugural Great British Week of Sport, which runs from September 19-27, and recognises the important role of sport and physical activity in our lives.

Paul Knightson continued his fitness routine as soon as Abbeycroft Leisure?s Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre reopened in July Picture: Abbeycroft Leisure Paul Knightson continued his fitness routine as soon as Abbeycroft Leisure?s Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre reopened in July Picture: Abbeycroft Leisure

Today is National Fitness Day – a day that will see people come together to celebrate the fun and benefits of physical activity. The theme for this year is ‘Fitness Unites Us’, as communities across the UK unite to recognise our common interest in fitness and the social and mental power of being active, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keep Moving Suffolk is working with local leisure providers to celebrate the many opportunities we have in Suffolk to get active and stay active.

Our gyms, leisure centres and pools are open again and are ready to welcome you back. To ensure everyone’s safety, they have made many changes to the way they operate, including enhanced cleaning procedures, pre-booking and innovative ways to schedule their activities, so that every visit is the same positive, motivational experience that you’ve always enjoyed.

Many of the leisure providers have exclusive offers to encourage you to come back including:

 Abbeycroft Leisure is offering a free five-day pass, as well as an exclusive three-month membership offer.

 Sentinel Leisure Trust is promoting a free community health, education and wellbeing support app #thecompleteyou, as well as an exclusive membership offer.

 Places Leisure is offering a free pay-as-you-go membership, encouraging people to exercise both in and out of their facilities.

 Everyone Active is offering a free guest pass as well as 25% off memberships.

Paul Knightson, a member at Abbeycroft Leisure’s Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, returned to the centre when it reopened in July. “I was massively relieved when Abbeycroft announced they were opening again because it’s been a real struggle for me not being able to come to the gym,” he said. “I lack motivation with working out at home, which is why I love the gym so much.

“The new system here is great, I feel really safe and I’d encourage other people to come and try it. It’s really good to be back.”

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, which coordinates National Fitness Day, said: “Physical activity has never before played such a vital role in our lives, highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Physical activity forms the fabric of our society, from supporting better community cohesion to improving mental health and wellbeing, reducing loneliness and anti-social behaviour, and boosting productivity in the workplace.

“National Fitness Day 2020 will truly unite us in recognising the myriad of benefits that being active can bring to every person and every community across the UK, regardless of age, background, race or ability.”

For a full UK map of all National Fitness Day events in your local area visit www.nationalfitnessday.com

You can also get involved by posting photos or messages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by using the hashtag #Fitness2Me to share what fitness means to you.

Find out more about the Great British Week of Sport in Suffolk at https://www.keepmovingsuffolk.com/the-great-british-week-of-sport/