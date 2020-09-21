Get back in the saddle with Love to Ride

The Great British Week of Sport runs until Sunday, September 27, and today is all about general fitness through cycling and the Love to Ride programme.

Cycling is a ‘silver bullet’ to solve several 21st century problems, such as air pollution, congestion, obesity and heart disease, and is a crucial part of the recovery plans from the coronavirus crisis.

Already in Suffolk, over 400 people have signed up to the innovative Love to Ride programme, which makes it easy and fun for people to get out on their bike.

Heather from Newmarket is a great example of someone who has been inspired to get cycling. “The Covid-19 virus has made me think about new ways to keep fit and get out while socially distancing,” she said. “My thoughts turned to my old bike which was last used when my children were younger. The boys have grown up and my bike was hidden at the back of the shed and not been out in years. It was in a sorry state but I gave it some TLC.

“I went out for a quick ride up to the roundabout and back. All went well, so I thought I had better get a helmet and lock, which I did and then I asked a friend who had a bike to join me on a short ride while still keeping our distance.

“This gave me the confidence to try to go out further afield. I must admit I was wobbly and slow at first but then got to really enjoy it. I have continued to ride and have encouraged other friends to start as well. It is good for my fitness and wellbeing and lifts my spirits. Go on give it a go – you can get back in the saddle too.”

Love to Ride, which complements the infrastructure improvements Suffolk County Council is making across the county through the Emergency Active Travel Fund, is offering a free urban cycling skills webinar at 12noon on Thursday, September 24 for anyone who wants to ride comfortably and confidently on the road.

Qualified instructors will teach you the fundamental urban cycling skills, and make sure your bike is roadworthy so you arrive at your destination smiling and stress-free. You will then unlock two Cycling Superpowers that allow you to communicate effectively with other road users and enjoy your ride.

Sign-up for the webinar and find out more about Love to Ride by clicking here.