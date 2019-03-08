Sunshine and Showers

Teenager fighting for his life after early morning crash

PUBLISHED: 12:44 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 19 May 2019

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life and another teenager is being questioned by police after a crash in Great Bromley near Colchester.

Officers were called to reports that a red Peugeot 207 convertible had left Harwich Road in the village shortly before 1.35am today.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The passenger in the car, an 18-year-old man from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

He is currently in police custody.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the Peugeot before the crash or saw it happen.

Detectives believe the car's roof was down at the time.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident 115 of May 19.

Alternatively, email police directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Teenager fighting for his life after early morning crash

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

International football star supports over 180 teams at huge Suffolk FA tournament

Maisie and Tyler from Whitton FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Striker Keane released by Hull City – so should Town try to sign him?

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia charity train raises £21,000 for children’s hospices

The Greater Anglia EACH special during its stop at Ely. Picture; PAUL GEATER
