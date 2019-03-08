Teenager fighting for his life after early morning crash

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Harwich Road, Great Bromley, in the early hours of today Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life and another teenager is being questioned by police after a crash in Great Bromley near Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to reports that a red Peugeot 207 convertible had left Harwich Road in the village shortly before 1.35am today.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The passenger in the car, an 18-year-old man from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

He is currently in police custody.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the Peugeot before the crash or saw it happen.

Detectives believe the car's roof was down at the time.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage should call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident 115 of May 19.

Alternatively, email police directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.