Burglars steal cigarettes after forcing way into village supermarket

Burglars took cigarettes from the Co Op store at Great Cornard on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Burglars stole a quantity of cigarettes from a Suffolk supermarket during the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Co-Op food store in Canhams Road, Great Cornard at around 4am.

Two offenders forced their way into the store via the front door and once inside, they broke into a cigarette kiosk and stole a quality of tobacco products.

They then left and got into a dark coloured saloon type car and exited the car park by turning left into Canhams Road and then drove off in the direction of Head Lane.

Suffolk police have released descriptions of the offenders.

The first suspect is described as tall, of a medium build and was wearing a light grey Nike hooded jumper with a white Nike motif, dark jeans, black trainers and a balaclava.

The second suspect is described as tall and of a medium build. They were wearing a grey Superdry coat, blue jeans, navy trainers and a balaclava.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/55180/19 by calling 101."

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org