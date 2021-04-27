News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cousins burned in pub explosion face 'long road' to recovery, say family

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:39 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 5:59 PM April 27, 2021
The incident happened at the Kings Head pub on Saturday night

Two girls that were injured at the Kings Head in Great Cornard remain in hospital - Credit: Johnny Griffith

The family of two women left with serious burns to their faces, hands and chests in a "horrific accident" at a Great Cornard pub have said they have a "long road" to recovery.

Cousins Ashleigh Charlesworth and April Charlesworth were celebrating the latter's birthday at the Kings Head pub when it is believed a paraffin heater - which did not belong to the pub and was brought in from outside, without staff's knowledge - exploded.

It left both with serious burns after the incident at around 10pm on Saturday, April 24, with both being taken to hospital for specialist treatment. Another man was also taken to hospital.

A GoFundMe appeal has now been launched to raise money for the pair, who are both aged 26 and have now been left with "life-changing injuries".

The page, set up by the family, says: "They have a long road ahead of them and will need time to heal physically and mentally."

Ashleigh Charlesworth's father, Paul Charlesworth, said: "They went out for a meal and then after the meal they went to the pub.

"From what I understand, it was very cold so somebody brought a heater over. I am not sure who, but it was not Ashleigh or April. 

"Something happened to the heater and it exploded.

A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard

A forensics van parked outside the Kings Head pub in Great Cornard - Credit: Johnny Griffith

"It was a paraffin heater from what I understand, and it sprayed the paraffin over Ashleigh and April and burnt them.

"Ashleigh got burnt on her hands, chest and face and we do not know yet if she is going to need any further treatment.

"When the doctors arrived, they put some special pads on that help draw out all of the bad stuff and they are due to be taken off by the surgeons to be reviewed."

Ashleigh Charlesworth, a children's nurse at Colchester General Hospital who supported Covid wards during the pandemic, was airlifted to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, which has a specialist burns unit. 

April Charlesworth, a carer who has also worked throughout the Covid crisis, was initially taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, before being transferred to Victoria Hospital in London.

The Kings Head remained closed on Monday but reopened on Tuesday.

A police forensics team carried out investigations at the pub on Sunday.

