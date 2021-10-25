News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM October 25, 2021   
The pub has since changed the decoration

The pub has since changed the decoration so the mannequin is hanging from its feet - Credit: Leonard Adams

A Suffolk pub has been praised for changing a Halloween display which was criticised on social media for being "offensive".

The display of a dummy hanging by it's neck from the pub's sign was put up at the Kings Head, in Great Cornard, over the weekend.

One person said on Facebook that they had to look twice and found it offensive and inappropriate. Another said the post may be triggering for family members who have lost a loved one.





However, there were some people who voiced their support for the pub. 

The display has since been changed and the mannequin is now hanging from its feet above the sign. 

Some people are now thanking the pub for making the changes. One said: "I think it is fantastic that you have taken everything on board and changed it, well done."

When approached for a comment a spokeswoman for the pub said it was just Halloween decoration and declined to comment any further. 

