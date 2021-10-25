Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism
- Credit: Leonard Adams
A Suffolk pub has been praised for changing a Halloween display which was criticised on social media for being "offensive".
The display of a dummy hanging by it's neck from the pub's sign was put up at the Kings Head, in Great Cornard, over the weekend.
One person said on Facebook that they had to look twice and found it offensive and inappropriate. Another said the post may be triggering for family members who have lost a loved one.
However, there were some people who voiced their support for the pub.
The display has since been changed and the mannequin is now hanging from its feet above the sign.
Some people are now thanking the pub for making the changes. One said: "I think it is fantastic that you have taken everything on board and changed it, well done."
When approached for a comment a spokeswoman for the pub said it was just Halloween decoration and declined to comment any further.
Most Read
- 1 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
- 2 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
- 3 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 4 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
- 5 'One of the favourites for the division' - Fleetwood boss Grayson on Town
- 6 A14 reopens after one person taken to hospital following crash
- 7 'Unique' café with 250 plus board games to play will open soon
- 8 North Stander: Norwich will be back in Championship - can we join them?
- 9 Winners and losers: Hollywood ending, Bersant is back, fans get their wish
- 10 Five floating restaurants to visit in Suffolk