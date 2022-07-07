Great Dane Desmond's Suffolk care home visit

Elderly residents at a Suffolk care home welcomed a special visitor - therapy dog Desmond- who provided them with happiness and a chance to relax.

The Great Dane, from charity Pets As Therapy (PAT), visited Glebe House Residential Care Home in Hollesley with his owner Lucy Burgess where he engaged with the 20 residents, who enjoyed the chance to stroke him.

Sam Harvey, activities coordinator at the care home, arranged the visit and said: “The residents enjoyed spending time with Desmond, stroking and interacting with him. There was lots of smiles and laughter, especially when he tried to sit on resident Molly’s knee.

Desmond with his owner Lucy Burgess - Credit: DANIELLE BOOKER/GLEBE HOUSE

“Animal therapy has lots of health and wellbeing benefits for older people, for some of our residents interacting with the Great Dane had a calming effect, helping them to relax, for others it just made them happy, and for one of our residents it brought back lots of happy memories.”

Dorothy Thorp, 89, had been especially excited ahead of the visit as she and her late husband had three Great Danes as family pets.

She said: “They are such loving and affectionate dogs, once you have had a Great Dane, you won’t want anything else.

“I loved meeting Desmond as it reminded me so much of my own dogs, Duke and Dolly, who were brother and sister and Sheba who was a puppy we went to fetch from Wales. Though we didn’t have them all at the same time.”

Residents enjoyed stroking Desmond - Credit: DANIELLE BOOKER/GLEBE HOUSE

His owner, a paramedic, chose Desmond, three, as she spent her childhood loving cartoon character Scooby Doo, which she said was a very accurate representation of the Great Dane.

She said: “My partner was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018, luckily it was detected early and treated successfully.

“During the recovery we found walking a massive help but always felt something was missing, a couple of months later Desmond joined our family.

“We decided about a year ago to get him involved in animal therapy. Through our research we came across the charity Pets as Therapy and after a few months of emails, forms, and assessments, Desmond became an official PAT dog.

“He certainly loves all the attention and it’s rewarding to be able to bring a positive experience to the elderly community.”