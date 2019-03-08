Video

Calling all poetry fans! Micro-sized festival to be held at village phonebox

The Great Glemham Micro-Poetry Festival will be taking place at the village's K6 Phonebook on 20th September. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A rural Suffolk phonebox might not be the place you would expect to host Britain's leading literary lights in a poetry festival.

A range of poetry will be heard at the festival PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE A range of poetry will be heard at the festival PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

But Great Glemham's much-loved phonebox is so well renowned, it is holding its own micro poetry festival there - with one of the UK's most established poets in attendance.

Ian McMillan, known to many as the Bard of Barnsley and host of the Radio 3 programme The Verb, will take part in the festival at the K6 phonebox in the village.

The event on Friday, September 20 from 4.30pm is billed as "the biggest micro-poetry festival in east Suffolk" and is the second time a poetry festival has staged around the tiny venue, which is a listed building.

"I think the last event was quite successful," said Peter Lincoln, one of the co-organisers of the event.

Organiser Peter Lincoln outside the phonebox in Great Glemham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Organiser Peter Lincoln outside the phonebox in Great Glemham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"Everybody enjoyed it and thought it would be nice to do it again."

The evening will start with poetry readings outside the phonebox, beginning with Mr McMillan.

"Then it's open for anyone to showcase their own work," said Mr Lincoln.

After the readings have been completed, there will be a small break before Mr McMillan take part in an evening of songs and comedy with composer Luke Carver Goss in Great Glemham's village hall.

It is part of his quest to play in every village hall in the country.

The phonebox plays an important community role in Great Glemham, after a dedicated group of volunteers helped to repair and restore it.

"It must be one of the best looked after phoneboxes," said Mr Lincoln.

The K6 Phonebox is an important hub in the village PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The K6 Phonebox is an important hub in the village PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

It has previously been a mini library, as well as being used for other exhibitions and to host entries to the village flower show.

"The K6 volunteers are very excited that we have such a nationally esteemed person is coming to our village," said Mr Lincoln.

Mr Lincoln is hopeful that the event can continue in the future.

The evening show will begin at 7.30pm, with tickets available to buy online.

Ian McMillan will be at the event Picture: DEAN PARKIN Ian McMillan will be at the event Picture: DEAN PARKIN

It's not the first time that a Suffolk phonebox has had a new lease of life with boxes in the county have served as wifi hotspots, art galleries, libraries, defibrillator centres and even a colour therapy room.