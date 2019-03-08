E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Calling all poetry fans! Micro-sized festival to be held at village phonebox

PUBLISHED: 16:53 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 12 September 2019

The Great Glemham Micro-Poetry Festival will be taking place at the village’s K6 Phonebook on 20th September. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Great Glemham Micro-Poetry Festival will be taking place at the village's K6 Phonebook on 20th September. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A rural Suffolk phonebox might not be the place you would expect to host Britain's leading literary lights in a poetry festival.

A range of poetry will be heard at the festival PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEA range of poetry will be heard at the festival PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

But Great Glemham's much-loved phonebox is so well renowned, it is holding its own micro poetry festival there - with one of the UK's most established poets in attendance.

Ian McMillan, known to many as the Bard of Barnsley and host of the Radio 3 programme The Verb, will take part in the festival at the K6 phonebox in the village.

The event on Friday, September 20 from 4.30pm is billed as "the biggest micro-poetry festival in east Suffolk" and is the second time a poetry festival has staged around the tiny venue, which is a listed building.

"I think the last event was quite successful," said Peter Lincoln, one of the co-organisers of the event.

Organiser Peter Lincoln outside the phonebox in Great Glemham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEOrganiser Peter Lincoln outside the phonebox in Great Glemham. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"Everybody enjoyed it and thought it would be nice to do it again."

The evening will start with poetry readings outside the phonebox, beginning with Mr McMillan.

"Then it's open for anyone to showcase their own work," said Mr Lincoln.

You may also want to watch:

After the readings have been completed, there will be a small break before Mr McMillan take part in an evening of songs and comedy with composer Luke Carver Goss in Great Glemham's village hall.

It is part of his quest to play in every village hall in the country.

The phonebox plays an important community role in Great Glemham, after a dedicated group of volunteers helped to repair and restore it.

"It must be one of the best looked after phoneboxes," said Mr Lincoln.

The K6 Phonebox is an important hub in the village PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe K6 Phonebox is an important hub in the village PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

It has previously been a mini library, as well as being used for other exhibitions and to host entries to the village flower show.

"The K6 volunteers are very excited that we have such a nationally esteemed person is coming to our village," said Mr Lincoln.

Mr Lincoln is hopeful that the event can continue in the future.

The evening show will begin at 7.30pm, with tickets available to buy online.

Ian McMillan will be at the event Picture: DEAN PARKINIan McMillan will be at the event Picture: DEAN PARKIN

It's not the first time that a Suffolk phonebox has had a new lease of life with boxes in the county have served as wifi hotspots, art galleries, libraries, defibrillator centres and even a colour therapy room.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cladding fire breaks out at huge factory

A drone shot of Muntons maltings factory, Stowmarket. Picture: MUNTONS

Woolfenden on being a modern day defender, winding up Morison and wanting to play every game

All smiles from Luke Woolfenden at the Ipswich Town Open Day. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Hurst heads a Bloodwise double at Amis Velo cyclo-cross

Colchester rider Cam Hurst climbs to victory in the Amis Velo cyclo-cross race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Calling all poetry fans! Micro-sized festival to be held at village phonebox

The Great Glemham Micro-Poetry Festival will be taking place at the village’s K6 Phonebook on 20th September. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

‘Forever in all our hearts’ - heartbreak as brave Arabella, 6, loses cancer fight

Tributes have been paid to Arabella Scannell, who has lost her battle with cancer Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists