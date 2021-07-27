News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Bomb-like' explosion at barn leads to evacuations

person

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:43 PM July 27, 2021   
Huge plumes of smoke were thrown up into the air by the explosion

Fire crews from across Essex are dealing with a serious barn fire in Great Holland. 

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before noon on Tuesday after reports that a farm building was alight. 

A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said that when fire crews arrived, they reported that the building, which measured 30m x 40m, was completely on fire.

Nearby residents heard a 'bomb-like' explosion in Great Holland 

June Varley, who lives nearby, said it had been a shock to hear the loud bang.

"The initial explosion sounded like a bomb going off and the windows and doors shook," she said. 

"The police and firefighters are trying to get the fire under control still and now the road has been closed off.

 "They have evacuated people from their houses due to possible explosion risk. I am just within that, but they have said I can stay put for the time being."

