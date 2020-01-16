E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

18-year-old in life-threatening condition after four teenagers freed from crashed car

PUBLISHED: 11:19 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 16 January 2020

Three teenagers are in hospital and a man has been arrested following a crash in Great Horkesley, Essex FILE PHOTO Picture: WENDY TURNER

Three teenagers are in hospital and a man has been arrested following a crash in Great Horkesley, Essex FILE PHOTO Picture: WENDY TURNER

An 18-year-old man remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle crash in a north Essex village.

The crash, between a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4, happened in London Road, Great Horkesley around 9.25pm on Wednesday, January 15.

Two fire engines were called to the scene to assist in freeing four casualties from the Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 18-year-old man from Colchester, was taken to hospital by ambulance for a head injury which is said to be life-threatening.

Two other passengers from the local area, both teenage boys, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger in the car, again a teenage boy, suffered minor injuries and is now recovering at home.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remains in custody for questioning.

A passenger in the Audi, a 23-year-old woman from Sudbury, was taken to hospital with arm injuries and is now recovering at home.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision are asking any drivers who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage.

Those who can aid police in their enquiries should contact PC Paul Barry at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1197 of January 15.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies after collision with lorry on A14

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man charged in connection with assault of police officers

Zac Boreham of Langley Close in Felixstowe was charged today in connection to the assault of two police officers which happened on Wednesday January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former Ipswich Town defender Smith a transfer target for Portsmouth and Wigan

Tommy Smith is currently a free agent. Picture Pagepix

Man charged with assaulting three police officers

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting police officers following an incident in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists