18-year-old in life-threatening condition after four teenagers freed from crashed car

An 18-year-old man remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle crash in a north Essex village.

The crash, between a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4, happened in London Road, Great Horkesley around 9.25pm on Wednesday, January 15.

Two fire engines were called to the scene to assist in freeing four casualties from the Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, an 18-year-old man from Colchester, was taken to hospital by ambulance for a head injury which is said to be life-threatening.

Two other passengers from the local area, both teenage boys, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger in the car, again a teenage boy, suffered minor injuries and is now recovering at home.

The driver of the Audi, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remains in custody for questioning.

A passenger in the Audi, a 23-year-old woman from Sudbury, was taken to hospital with arm injuries and is now recovering at home.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision are asking any drivers who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage.

Those who can aid police in their enquiries should contact PC Paul Barry at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident 1197 of January 15.