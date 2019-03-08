Dispersal order for village after fireworks fired at police

Police have slapped a dispersal order on a village after fireworks were launched at officers, motorists and houses on Halloween night.

The order has been placed on Notley Green in Great Notley after complaints by residents of anti-social behaviour on Thursday October 31.

It gives officers the power to order anyone behaving in an anti-social manner to leave the area - and breaching the order will be a criminal offence.

The order will cover the village green, Notley Green, Pochard Way, Penshurst Place, Cuckoo Way, Highclere Road and Framlingham Way between 5pm tonight and 1am in the morning.

Inspector Colin Cox said: "Aiming fireworks at people and property is extremely dangerous and completely reckless.

"We want to ensure people can enjoy fireworks night safely without a repeat of this dangerous behaviour from Halloween night."

Essex Police are asking anyone with information about such incidents to call 101, or 999 in an emergency.