Can you spot yourself at Great Run Local Southwold's anniversary race?

PUBLISHED: 17:08 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 21 July 2019

The runners raise their hands for the fifth Great Run Local in Southwold. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

The runners raise their hands for the fifth Great Run Local in Southwold. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

Archant

Amateur athletes laced up their running shoes to take part in a special race to mark the fifth anniversary of the Great Run Local Southwold.

James Reeder cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council giving some top tips to young runner, Billy Samkin. Picture: COLIN BALDWINJames Reeder cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council giving some top tips to young runner, Billy Samkin. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

Since the first event on July 14 2014 more than 7,600 runners have taken part in runs in Southwold, running a combined distance of 20,393km - the same as flying to Singapore and back.

Runners were treated to glorious sunshine and warm weather as they completed either a one-mile or a three-mile course around Southwold Common.

Event organiser Jane Samkin said: "Since the first week, numbers have grown and we see different participants all the time.

"My aim was to help and encourage everyone to join in and feel they were achieving.

Some one even ran the Great Run Local Southwold with a push chair. Picture: COLIN BALDWINSome one even ran the Great Run Local Southwold with a push chair. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

"Our runners have become a great group and some have gone on to run 10ks, half and full marathons. Some have achieved ultras. I am very proud of them and we are very lucky that people take the time to help us each week."

One special runner, who had not pulled on his trainers for over 40 years, was James Reeder - cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council.

He ran a very respectable race and then passed on some of his wisdom to a few of the other younger runners.

He said: "Great Run Local is a fantastic way for people to improve their health and wellbeing, and make physical activity a regular habit. It's also an opportunity for everyone to get out, make new friends and enjoy our local green spaces.

Jane Samkin and Saff Bray cutting the Great Run Local Southwold fifth anniversary cake. Picture: COLIN BALDWINJane Samkin and Saff Bray cutting the Great Run Local Southwold fifth anniversary cake. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

"We're delighted to have supported these sessions right from the very first event back in 2014.

"Our support has helped more than 7,600 people to take part since then, and I hope everyone taking part over coming weeks and months can enjoy more fun and fitness, whether they are running, walking or volunteering."

Other runners completed milestones of their own at the race.

Racers get going at the Great Run Local Southwold 2019r. Picture: COLIN BALDWINRacers get going at the Great Run Local Southwold 2019r. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

Great Run Local Southwold regular Sue Chessher completed her 80th race while her husband, Stephen, completed his 154th.

Mrs Chessher said: "I thoroughly enjoy meeting up with my fellow runners on a Sunday morning.

"Although it's taken some time, I've now progressed to three miles and recently tackled my first 5km in an organised event at Henham Park."

James Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, finishing the race. Picture: COLIN BALDWINJames Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, finishing the race. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

Michael Ball's sprint finish at the end of the race. Picture: COLIN BALDWINMichael Ball's sprint finish at the end of the race. Picture: COLIN BALDWIN

