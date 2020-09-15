E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglars use stolen digger during escape after stealing ton of batteries

PUBLISHED: 15:39 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 15 September 2020

A stolen digger was used while burglars smashed their way out of a business in Great Waldingfield. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A stolen digger was used while burglars smashed their way out of a business in Great Waldingfield. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A stolen digger was used by burglars to smash their way out of a business in Great Waldingfield after they took a ton of batteries.

Offenders took the digger and the batteries during a series of crimes which started in Acton on Thursday, September 10 at about 10pm.

A John Deere tractor was stolen but was later abandoned, after the offenders failed in their attempt to force open the gates of an industrial business waste centre.

A second incident took place on Friday, September 11 in the early hours, where an Atlas digger was stolen from a business premises at Great Waldingfield.

The same morning, a business premises in Great Waldingfield was broken into.

Unknown offenders cut the padlocks to the business stealing around one ton of batteries, before using what is thought to have been the same Atlas digger to force their way out the premises - causing damage to the main gates.

Officers are now asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed any of the above incidents or has knowledge of who was responsible should contact police, quoting crime number 37/52926/20 for the incident involving the John Deere tractor and crime number 37/52891/20 for the theft of the batteries.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit this website.

