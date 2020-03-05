E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance called to collision after car hits wall

PUBLISHED: 11:59 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 05 March 2020

Emergency services have been called to Great Waldingfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to Great Waldingfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of a single vehicle collision where a vehicle is believed to have hit a wall.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Lavenham Road in Great Waldingfield at around 11.20am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the collision was understood to have only involved one vehicle that is believed to have hit a wall.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.14am with reports of a collision in Great Waldingfield, Sudbury.

"We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Crews are still at the scene."

Two fire crews were also called to the scene.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Matchday Live: Evans puts Fleetwood ahead to the sound of moans and groans from the Portman Road crowd

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Matchday Live: Evans puts Fleetwood ahead to the sound of moans and groans from the Portman Road crowd

Ipswich Town take on Fleetwood Town this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation launched after dog walker finds patient records

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Creditors owed over £300k by Ipswich firm will get back just 3%

Chris Powell, inset, is director of Edison House Group in Ipswich Picture: DAVID GARRAD/SARAH LUCY BROWN

The day Paul Jewell compared me to Jimmy Bullard – Carl’s Travels with Town

Jimmy Bullard fires home his second goal, in a 2-0 win at Cardiff City from nine years ago. Picture: PAGEPIX

Are you brave enough to spend the night in this castle?

Fancy spending the night in Colchester Castle? Now you can with plenty of games and activities plus breakfast in the morning Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Severe delays after three-vehicle collision on the A12

The A12 is down to one lane following a three-vehicle collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24