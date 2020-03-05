Air ambulance called to collision after car hits wall

Emergency services have been called to Great Waldingfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of a single vehicle collision where a vehicle is believed to have hit a wall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Lavenham Road in Great Waldingfield at around 11.20am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the collision was understood to have only involved one vehicle that is believed to have hit a wall.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.14am with reports of a collision in Great Waldingfield, Sudbury.

"We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Crews are still at the scene."

Two fire crews were also called to the scene.