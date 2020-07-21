E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Land with more than 4,000 trees, boating lake and plans for ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 July 2020

A CGI image of the home shows how planners have proposed a design to match with the surrounding countryside in Great Wenham. Picture: SAVILLS

A CGI image of the home shows how planners have proposed a design to match with the surrounding countryside in Great Wenham. Picture: SAVILLS

Archant

A plot of land with a boating lake and more than 4,000 trees has been put up for sale with plans to build a “Grand Designs” style home.

The plot of land is located in Great Wenham, near to Capel St Mary. Picture: SAVILLSThe plot of land is located in Great Wenham, near to Capel St Mary. Picture: SAVILLS

The 20 acre site in Wenham lane, Great Wenham, lies within the Stour Valley and is reminiscent of a large country estate.

The site boasts more than 4,000 trees and a boating lake complete with its very own island, the land also has planning permission for a new build “Grand Designs” style modern new home.

The site is on the market with Savills in Ipswich for a guide price of £795,000 and comes with plans to build the “contemporary” home which is designed to blend into the surrounding scenery.

MORE: See the listing on Savills’ website here

Property agent Peter Ogilvie, said: “The current owners have spent the last 35 years lovingly restoring and caring for the site, creating a wonderfully mature, private and undulating landscape.

The site in Wenham Lane is up for sale for �750,000. Picture: SAVILLSThe site in Wenham Lane is up for sale for �750,000. Picture: SAVILLS

“However they are now in their mid 70s and they have taken the difficult decision to sell the property. In terms of a site to build a single house it’s a complete one off – in the 20 or so years I’ve been working I’ve never known anything quite like it. It’s so special.

“As somewhere to build your new home you don’t get any better. There are wonderful walks and beautiful trails over bridges that span the lakes and rise up into mature woodland. It’s a beautiful, magical setting – an absolute rural paradise.”

The current owners first purchased the site in 1987 and have completed an extensive programme of improvements and ongoing management including landscaping and clearing as well as planting thousands of trees including oaks, willows, weeping willows, elms, pine and ash.

The land comes with planning permission for a modern new build home. Picture: SAVILLSThe land comes with planning permission for a modern new build home. Picture: SAVILLS

Among the land’s other noteworthy features is the main lake which measures approximately two acres and is surrounded by reed beds that provide a haven for wildlife.

There is also a boat house built in the early 1990s for launching rowing boats or kayaks.

Planning permission for the new home was granted earlier this year and Peter continued: “This is a very special place and it will be fascinating to see who comes forward.

“It may be someone who hasn’t necessarily thought about moving but is attracted by what is an amazing prospect. It’s a chance to create something truly unique – a real Grand Designs style opportunity.”

