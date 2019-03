Vistor from brings style from the West to East Anglia steam lovers

The GWR tank engine has arrived at the East Anglian Rail Museum from its base at the Severn Valley Railway. Picture: EARM Archant

A special visitor has arrived at the East Anglian Railway Museum to attract visitors over the next two weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The GWR tank engine at work - it is at the East Anglia Rail Museum for the next few weeks. Picture: EARM The GWR tank engine at work - it is at the East Anglia Rail Museum for the next few weeks. Picture: EARM

The Great Western Railway tank engine is visiting from the Severn Valley Railway and will be the star attraction at special events at the museum at Chappel and Wakes Colne station – between Colchester and Sudbury – on March 31 and the weekend of April 6 and 7.

The engine will also be used for the popular driver experience days where members of the public can have a go at getting their hands dirty driving and firing a steam locomotive.

The locomotive is expected to stay at the museum until the middle of April – bringing a touch of God’s Wonderful Railway to the East of England.

Built in 1900, the locomotive worked at collieries in South Wales and Northumberland before moving to the SVR with restoration starting in 1968. Fully restored by 2000, she has toured many heritage railways across the UK.